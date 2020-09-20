Gisele Bündchen and Her Kids Cheer on Tom Brady from Home in Buccaneers Jerseys: 'Let's Go Papa!'

Tom Brady has his own personal cheerleaders!

On Sunday, Gisele Bündchen posted an adorable video of herself and the couple's two kids dancing at home to cheer on Brady, 43, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's game against the Carolina Panthers.

In the sweet clip, Bündchen, 40, is seen with 7-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 10-year-old son Benjamin as the group roots for the quarterback's newest NFL team.

Each family member is wearing a Buccaneer's jersey featuring Brady's number as they showed off their moves while seemingly watching the game from home.

"Let’s go Bucs, let’s go papai!!!! ✨✨✨," the supermodel captioned the video.

Bündchen pumped her fist in the air for the quick clip as Vivan hopped from side to side and Benjamin swung his arms back and forth.

Sports reporter Erin Andrews commented a string of heart emojis on the clip as the Buccaneer's official account also dropped a heart.

Last Sunday, the quarterback made his debut with the Florida team after deciding to part ways with the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Brady and the Buccaneers had a rough start to their first season together, losing 23-34 to the New Orleans Saints.

Image zoom Chris Graythen/Getty

"Well, I certainly think poor execution, and that's what it comes down to. It's a game of execution," Brady told reporters after the game, adding that he has to "do a lot better" next time, according to CBS Sports.

"Obviously, they made more plays than we did and I just made some bad, terrible turnovers and it's hard to win turning the ball over like that. I obviously have to do a lot better job," he said. "I think any time you turn the ball over like we did — we had opportunities to make plays and just came up short, so there's no excuses and we're the only ones that can do something about it."

Despite the loss, Brady — who is the oldest player in the league — scored the team's first touchdown of the season, becoming the oldest player to score a touchdown in NFL history.