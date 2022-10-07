Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Source Says: 'She Is Done'

"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on," a source tells PEOPLE

By
Published on October 7, 2022 02:08 PM

Gisele Bündchen "is done" with trying to make her marriage to Tom Brady work, and is ready to "move on," a source tells PEOPLE.

The supermodel, who has been working with a divorce lawyer for "weeks," a source previously told PEOPLE, is ready to end their 13-year marriage.

"She is done with their marriage," an insider close to Bündchen says. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

Bündchen "is doing okay" as their relationship seems to near its end, they add.

"She is just trying to figure out her life," the source says. "She doesn't have much contact with Tom."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

And Bündchen, who shares two children with Brady — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — "feels bad for the kids, but she doesn't expect any custody issues," the insider adds.

The couple recently purchased a property on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach for a $17 million, and the source says Bündchen would likely stay in the area if the divorce goes through.

"Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently," they said.

"Again, she is still trying to figure things out," the source adds. "She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn't put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions.

