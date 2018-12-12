Gisele Bündchen Says She Hasn't 'Been Very Successful' in Getting Husband Tom Brady to Retire

Even if she gets worried about her husband’s health as a professional football player, Gisele Bündchen is determined to let him do what he loves.

The 38-year-old model stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to discuss her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. During the visit, Bündchen revealed how things have changed for her since she last chatted with the comedian back in 2012 — and what she hopes for her family’s future.

DeGeneres, 60, asked the mother of two if her NFL star husband, Tom Brady, 41, has plans to retire. “I’m a [New Orleans] Saints fan and that would help me tremendously,” teased DeGeneres.

Bündchen responded, “I think you should talk with him about that. I haven’t been very successful. I want him to do whatever makes him happy, but maybe if you have a conversation with him — explain that you love the Saints.”

The star went on to say that she wouldn’t “want to have his job” because of the physical toll it takes, but at the end of the day, while “it’s definitely something that you get concerned [about] … he loves it so much, and you got to let him do what he loves.”

She also shared that the day she retires will be “the day I die.”

“I’m the farthest I’ve ever been from retiring,” she explained. “I’ve never worked so hard in my life actually. … I love working, I love creating. That’s why we’re here, to just keep creating and expanding and learning.”

Bündchen also joked with the host about going on a blind date with the New England Patriots quarterback — who is terrible at multitasking but amazing at making waffles, his wife revealed — right after she appeared on Ellen 12 years ago.

“I went on a blind date and I met my husband,” she quipped. “I think you may have been my good luck charm. Twelve years later, I’m very happy with how things turned out so I appreciate it.”

In addition to the book and two very successful careers, the model and her husband have plenty to celebrate at home. The couple’s oldest child, Benjamin, turned 9 earlier this week, and mom and dad shared sweet birthday messages for him on social media.

In a sandy snapshot on Instagram, the bikini-clad mom planted a smooch on the birthday boy’s cheek as he wrapped his arms around her.

“His smile just melts my heart!” she captioned the picture. “Today is his day and I feel so lucky to be his mummy. Happy birthday sweet angel. You are so loved.” She added the hashtags “#infinitelove” and “#myboyboy.”

“A mommy’s boy no doubt!!!! Te amo,” Brady commented with a string of red hearts.

On his own Instagram page, Brady posted a photo of Benjamin fishing by a lake.

“Our sweet Benny, 9 years ago you were born and what a blessing you have been,” wrote the NFL star. “You are such a beautiful, loving, sweet son that we always knew you would be!“

“We are lucky parents to have you in our life and you always put a smile on everyone’s face when you are around!” he continued. “First present is some bigger boxing gloves because I can’t take those shots anymore!”

Days earlier, their daughter Vivian Lake celebrated her sixth birthday, and the proud parents paid tribute to her on Instagram.

“Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens my every day!” Bündchen wrote Wednesday alongside a picture of a yoga session with Vivian. “There are no words to express how much I love you! #infinitelove #mygirlygirl”

“Happy Birthday Vivi!” Brady — who is also dad to Jack, 11 — chimed in next to a picture in which he’s hoisting her into the air. “You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much!”

“If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out,” quipped the proud papa.