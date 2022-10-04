Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources

Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" between her and her longtime husband, Tom Brady, sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

A source tells PEOPLE that Brady is "trying to figure out what to do" after Bündchen hired a lawyer, and is looking for one himself. Representatives for Bündchen and Brady did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that a rift between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, began in part when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback decided to return to the NFL earlier this year after a brief, 40-day retirement.

Bündchen had looked forward to Brady being more involved in the lives of their children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — in his post-NFL career.

Another source said Bündchen did not like how Brady handled his return to the Buccaneers.

"She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," the source said.

"They're hitting a rough patch," they added. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

Another insider said the seven-time Super Bowl winner is "totally devoted" to his children during the offseason, and spends time with his family in between games and traveling.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Bündchen has not been seen at any of her husband's four games. One source told PEOPLE she has been "spending time away" from Brady.

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," a source said. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

The couple spending time apart from one another "has happened before," the source explained.

"They decided together that [Brady] would retire, and then he decided by himself that he'd come back," the source told PEOPLE. "She said they'd talk about it more, but then he came back anyway before they had really talked it all through."

"She's a very 'pros vs cons' person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore," they continued.

The Buccaneers have lost back-to-back games over the last two weeks after winning their first two games of the season. They are currently tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South and will face the team on Sunday.