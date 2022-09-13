Gisele Bündchen Has 'Concerns' About Tom Brady Playing: 'Had Those Conversations with Him Over and Over'

Gisele Bündchen is getting candid about her relationship with Tom Brady.

As the cover star for Elle's October Issue, the 42-year-old supermodel opened up about her relationship with Brady, 45, and her "concerns" about him coming out of retirement as the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

The couple, who got married back in 2009, share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady , Gisele Bundchen and family after the 2021 Super Bowl. Gisele Bundchen Instagram

During her Elle chat, Bündchen also explained her decision to step back in her career to prioritize her kids.

"We have to think about what we're doing, how moments that were really shaping who they are as people," she said to the outlet. "I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife."

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she stated. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued, "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

Bündchen also shared her plans to focus on her own plans in the near future. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she said. "At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

Rumors of a rift between the couple increased last month after Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," as head coach Todd Bowles said at the time.

When Brady returned to practice 11 days later, the father of three said he needed the time away.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," he continued.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

On Monday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Bündchen is "frustrated" with his decision to unretire.

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," a source said. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

The couple spending time apart from one another "has happened before," the source explained, adding that "they are trying" to make the relationship work.

Following Brady's first post-retirement NFL game Sunday, he talked about his life on and off the field via the latest installment of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"Football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it's a good time of year," Brady said.

Though she didn't attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener, Bündchen publicly supported Brady via social media on Sunday, tweeting: "Let's go @TomBrady ! Let's go Bucs ! ✨✨✨."

A week prior, a source with the Buccaneers told PEOPLE that there were no plans in place for Bündchen to attend this weekend's game.