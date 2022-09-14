Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source

Gisele Bündchen wants husband Tom Brady to end his record-setting NFL career on top, and is frustrated that he's continuing to play, a source close to the quarterback tells PEOPLE.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, begins his 23rd season in the league, a source says they are "struggling" to find common ground about when he'll finally step away from the sport.

After mutually deciding that he would retire at the end of last season, Brady "decided by himself that he'd come back," the insider tells PEOPLE.

"She's a very 'pros vs cons' person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore," the source says of Bündchen, 42. "She's told him that he's the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn't seem to be the way to go out on top."

When Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers during training camp in August "to deal with some personal things," as head coach Todd Bowles said at the time, the future Hall of Famer was using the break "to handle family stuff," the source says.

"He knew 100% that he needed to get some s--- together," the source says. "It was also symbolic, his way of showing that his family is as important to him as football is."

Brady is a "workaholic" and Bünchen is tired of being a "football widow," the source says.

"When Tom is playing, he's obsessed with football," the source says. "He is either practicing, or meeting with someone, or talking to a teammate. He is obsessed, and football is 24/7. Even if he's with you, he's not with you, unless he's talking to you about football."

Brady talked to reporters last month about his 11-day absence from training camp, saying "there's a lot of s--- going on."

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," he continued.

The source tells PEOPLE that Brady knows he needs to retire after this year "if he wants to stay married."

As for now, "I don't think [their marriage is] over by any means," the source says. "She doesn't hate that he's playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back. He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over."

On Monday, one day after the Bucs staved off the Dallas Cowboys in a decisive 19-3 season-opening win, Brady publicly offered a bit more insight into his top priorities on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"Football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it's a good time of year," said Brady, who shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, with Bündchen. He's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Though she didn't attend the game in Dallas, Bündchen publicly supported Brady via social media on Sunday, tweeting: "Let's go @TomBrady ! Let's go Bucs ! ✨✨✨."