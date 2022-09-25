Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Attend Tom Brady's First Home Game of the Season

Amid a rift between the longtime couple, Gisele Bündchen did not attend husband Tom Brady's first home game of the season.

On Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers took on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for their first game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium this season.

While the couple's two kids, 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, were on the field ahead of the game, Bündchen did not attend. A source tells PEOPLE that though she was not there, "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," the insider says.

Bündchen's absence from the game comes after another source told PEOPLE that she and Brady have been at odds in recent weeks.

"They're hitting a rough patch," the source previously said. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. George Pimentel/Getty

Sources have told PEOPLE that Bündchen wants Brady to be more present with their children. But another source said the football legend makes sure to spend time with his family when he is away from the field.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source said. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

Brady and Bündchen have been married for 13 years after meeting through friends.

The 45-year-old quarterback recently blew off rumors that he plans to retire after his 23rd NFL season, saying he will simply "take it day by day, and I'll evaluate everything as it comes."

"One of these days, they're going to be right, I will say that," Brady said on his Sirius XM show, referencing those who try to guess when he'll leave the NFL for good. "One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth."

The Buccaneers won their first two matchups, the first against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, and then the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The Bucs will next face the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Oct. 3.