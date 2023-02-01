Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'

The seven-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 1, 2023 11:56 AM

Gisele Bündchen is wishing her ex-husband Tom Brady "only wonderful things" as he steps away from the NFL.

Shortly after the 45-year-old quarterback announced his retirement from football via social media, Bündchen, 42, commented on Brady's announcement post.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote in the comments, along with a prayer hands emoji.

In a video on Wednesday, Brady, said that he was retiring "for good" this time, in reference to his decision to retire and then unretire over the course of 40 days last year.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Carmen Mandato/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," an emotional Brady said.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continues, while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October, but have continued to focus on co-parenting their children. He shares Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, with Bündchen, and is also dad to son Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declares the marriage as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Finalized the Terms of Their Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel entered into a marital settlement agreement three days earlier, "which includes a parenting plan," per the documents. However, according to a state law, the details of their settlement agreement and custody details will not be publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy.

Since then, the two have shares photos from the time they've individually spent with their kids, from Brady going horseback riding with Vivian to Bündchen enjoying the holidays in Brazil with Vivian and Benjamin.

