Entertainment Sports Gisele Bündchen Comments on Post About People Being 'Inconsistent' in Relationships amid Tom Brady Drama "What should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values," read the post that Gisele Bündchen commented on By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 09:42 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Gisele Bündchen is supporting consistency in relationships. The 42-year-old supermodel left a single-emoji comment on a post that Jay Shetty made on Instagram Tuesday, which read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again." "Love is a daily effort," the former monk and author of the upcoming book 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go wrote in his caption. Added Shetty, 35, "Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals 🙏." Bündchen — who recently hired a divorce lawyer amid turmoil with husband Tom Brady — echoed the latter part of Shetty's caption in her comment, dropping a prayer-hands emoji. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Jay Shetty's Instagram post (L); Gisele Bündchen's comment. Jay Shetty/Instagram Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady "Can Be Repaired," Source Says: "She Is Done" Bündchen's Instagram comment came one day after she was spotted visiting spiritual healer Dr. Ewa in Miami. According to the doctor's website, she is a practitioner of Ayurvedic Medicine, an Indian system of medicine that seeks to cleanse the body through lifestyle changes to regain a balance of mind, body and spirit, a "natural and holistic approach to medicine." The system operates on the belief that disease is a result of an internal imbalance or stress in a person's consciousness. Monday's visit was reportedly not Bündchen's first to Dr. Ewa's clinic, which also specializes in alternative methods such as Thai medical practices, chromotherapy and sound and light therapy. The visit came days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady, 45. The following day, sources also confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL player had hired his own divorce attorney. RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles "Have Been Going on Forever": Source While speaking to Jim Gray on their Let's Go! SiriusXM show Monday, Brady highlighted World Mental Health Day and talked about the pressures he and others deal with. "Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself," Brady said on this week's episode. "I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?" The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback emphasized that it's important to find ways to let off that pressure. "So [it's] something I've always continued to try to work at, and it's obviously a challenge for me and different forms of whether it's physical therapy or mental therapy, you know, all those things I've definitely done over the years," he said.