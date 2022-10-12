Gisele Bündchen Comments on Post About People Being 'Inconsistent' in Relationships amid Tom Brady Drama

"What should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values," read the post that Gisele Bündchen commented on

Published on October 12, 2022 09:42 AM
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gisele Bündchen is supporting consistency in relationships.

The 42-year-old supermodel left a single-emoji comment on a post that Jay Shetty made on Instagram Tuesday, which read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

"Love is a daily effort," the former monk and author of the upcoming book 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go wrote in his caption.

Added Shetty, 35, "Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals 🙏."

Bündchen — who recently hired a divorce lawyer amid turmoil with husband Tom Brady — echoed the latter part of Shetty's caption in her comment, dropping a prayer-hands emoji.

gisele bundchen
Jay Shetty's Instagram post (L); Gisele Bündchen's comment. Jay Shetty/Instagram

Bündchen's Instagram comment came one day after she was spotted visiting spiritual healer Dr. Ewa in Miami.

According to the doctor's website, she is a practitioner of Ayurvedic Medicine, an Indian system of medicine that seeks to cleanse the body through lifestyle changes to regain a balance of mind, body and spirit, a "natural and holistic approach to medicine." The system operates on the belief that disease is a result of an internal imbalance or stress in a person's consciousness.

Monday's visit was reportedly not Bündchen's first to Dr. Ewa's clinic, which also specializes in alternative methods such as Thai medical practices, chromotherapy and sound and light therapy.

The visit came days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady, 45. The following day, sources also confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL player had hired his own divorce attorney.

While speaking to Jim Gray on their Let's Go! SiriusXM show Monday, Brady highlighted World Mental Health Day and talked about the pressures he and others deal with.

"Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself," Brady said on this week's episode. "I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback emphasized that it's important to find ways to let off that pressure.

"So [it's] something I've always continued to try to work at, and it's obviously a challenge for me and different forms of whether it's physical therapy or mental therapy, you know, all those things I've definitely done over the years," he said.

