Gisele Bündchen Celebrates as Husband Tom Brady Moves One Step Closer to Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned a W — and a kiss — after the team’s defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Brady and the Patriots cruised to a 41-28 win over the Chargers to secure a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next weekend. Brady’s wife, Giselle Bündchen, celebrated her husband’s victory by planting a smooch on his cheek after the game.

“Great game my love, congratulations!” Bündchen, 38, wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her and Brady. “So happy for you and your teammates!”

Bündchen also posted a video on her Instagram story that showed her swinging her arms in the air in celebration after one of Brady’s touchdowns — even adding a GIF of him with the word “Touchdown!” to top it off.

Throughout the game, New England maintained a steady lead against the Chargers, who struggled to score as the Patriots built a 28-point lead by halftime.

Brady now heads to his eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game — one more feat to add to an already legendary resume. It will also be the 13th overall appearance in the conference championship for the Patriots since Brady joined the team almost two decades ago.

Brady — a five-time Super Bowl champion — posted to social media after Sunday’s victory, sharing a picture of himself looking out at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough the morning of the game.

“945 am this morning,” Brady, 41, wrote on Instagram. “Today was the only one that mattered. Thank you Pats Nation/Foxboro for a fun 2018 season at home! We are on to K.C… P.s. Still here.”

In one of the first times in his career, Brady will be heading into an AFC Championship game as an underdog. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes — the likely MVP of the league this season — will have home-field advantage in the championship.

Bu the Pats were able to squeeze out a win when they faced the Chiefs in October, slugging out a 43-40 win over Kansas City.

“It’ll be a good game, they’re a good team,” Brady told CBS Sports of the Chiefs on Sunday. “We played them earlier this year and I know everyone thinks we suck and you know, can’t win any games. So we’ll see. It’ll be fun.”

The winner of the AFC Championship Game will move on to Super Bowl LIII, and face either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams, who play on Sunday.