Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Husband Tom Brady's 43rd Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Love of My Life'
"You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend," Gisele Bündchen said in her birthday tribute to Tom Brady
Tom Brady is feeling the love on his birthday.
In honor of the NFL player's 43rd birthday on Monday, his wife Gisele Bündchen posted a sweet tribute on Instagram alongside two photos, one of which included the couple's two children, son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian Lake, 7.
"Happy birthday love of my life!" the supermodel, 40, wrote. "You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend.We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much! ♥️♥️♥."
Brady is a dad of three: he also shares son John “Jack” Edward, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
On Twitter, Brady thanked his followers for their birthday wishes — and joked about buying himself a gift for his special day.
"Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year....," he wrote.
For the past few months, Brady and Bündchen — who were married in 2009 — have been living in Florida after the quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In March, Brady expressed his excitement over joining the Buccaneers after spending two decades on the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl rings along the way.
"Excited, humble and hungry ... if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that ... you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote alongside a photo of himself signing paperwork with the Bucs taken by his son Jack. "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do."
"I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me ... I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!" he added.
The Buccaneers will begin the 2020 regular season with a game against the New Orleans Saints on September 13. Their first home game at the Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to take place a week later on September 20, when they will host the Carolina Panthers.