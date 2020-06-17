Gisele Bundchen Calls Husband Tom Brady a 'Cutie' as He Makes Debut in New Buccaneers Uniform

The Florida team unveiled the first look of its new quarterback wearing a Buccaneers uniform on Tuesday

The Buccaneers on Tuesday revealed the first look of Tom Brady in his new team's uniforms — gone are the red, white and blue colors of the New England Patriots, and here to stay are the white, red and pewter of Tampa Bay.

The Florida team released snapshots of the quarterback, 42, wearing three different No. 12 jerseys as well as a Buccaneers helmet, which were taken on May 11 and marked the first time he was photographed as a member of the team.

"He's here and he's perfect," the team wrote on Twitter, sharing a video compilation of several of the images. Several fans commented on the post asking for similar photos of Rob Gronkowski, and the team implied those would be dropping soon by replying to one fan with side-eye and smirking emoji.

Brady shared a photo of himself sporting the new gear on Instagram, writing in the caption, "ALL CAPS: LFG."

Gisele Bundchen commented on her husband's post, writing, "What a cutie!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

In March, Brady expressed his excitement over joining the Buccaneers after spending two decades on the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl rings along the way.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote alongside a photo of himself signing paperwork with the Bucs taken by his son Jack. "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do."

"I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!" he added.

After the news broke that Brady's longtime pal and former fellow Patriot Gronkowski would be coming out of retirement to join the Buccaneers, the quarterback welcomed the tight end to the team.

"Time to run it back Gronky!" Brady wrote in the caption for a video shared on Instagram in April. In the short clip, Brady sends out a call, and Gronkowski breathlessly runs up.

"A little tired, but Gronk reporting," he tells Brady, who nods his head in approval.

Gronkowski, 31, said during a media call in April that he and Brady had previously discussed a possible reunion in the NFL.

"I said, ‘But if there’s a right opportunity out there, and you go somewhere and that opportunity is right — even if you go back to the Patriots, and I feel like the opportunity is right — there’s a possible chance that I will definitely love to reconnect,'" Gronkowski said he told Brady.

"And that’s where the conversation started a little bit, and he was all fired up and juiced up about it,” he said. "So that was something pretty cool at the moment, and in the end, it happened over time, which is pretty neat."

Gronkowski added, "That desire, that passion, has lit into me, and I just felt like, in the last couple weeks, it was the right time to hop on before it was too late."