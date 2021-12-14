The couple reflected on her defense of Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Talk About Her Infamous Can't Throw and Catch Ball at Same Time Comment

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are reflecting on his past Super Bowl wins and losses, and the moments that surrounded them.

During episode five of the ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the model and her husband discuss Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, when the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots.

Immediately after the game, Bündchen was caught on camera fiercely defending the quarterback in response to hecklers. The now-infamous comment, "My husband cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time," made headlines at the time as a perceived dig at his teammates.

During the game, Bündchen, 41, recounted the nerves she was feeling as Brady, 44, faced down Giants quarterback Eli Manning. "I couldn't handle it was too much for me, it was a nail-biter," she recounted, adding, "And I'm like drinking wine because I'm just trying to relax. it was the most stressful game ever, I think."

After the game ended in the Patriots' loss, the mom of two said, "So now we have to walk to the freaking elevator. And these guys who probably had a few drinks on them as well were like, 'Your husband sucks.' " She continued recounting, " 'Just tell him to go home and cry like a baby.' "

It was then that Bündchen made the remark, which she told Brady about later that night in their hotel room.

"I said, 'You can't say that,' " Brady explained in the Man in the Arena episode.

"I thought I was like mild, what I said. I mean it's true, how can he do everything? He can't catch and throw the ball at the same time, that's just a fact," Bündchen doubled down now.

Still, there were repercussions, like some people assuming her comment was directed at Brady's teammate Wes Welker. She said she was surprised to see some thought that was her implication, asserting now, "that's the hardest working guy I know in that team."

Welker, for his part, seemed to be a good sport about it. He said during the episode, "I know where her heart is so I know who she is so I almost agreed with her at the time."

Brady and Bündchen have hinted at her remark before. In fact, in 2019 Brady posted a humorously edited video of himself to Instagram in which he has a football toss — with himself.

Bündchen commented at the time, "What!?! He can actually throw and catch at the same time!"