Gisele Bündchen Addresses Where She'll Live This Year as Tom Brady’s Playing Future Still a Mystery

As Tom Brady‘s NFL fate remains a mystery, his wife Gisele Bündchen is revealing that even she doesn’t know where he will end up.

The 39-year-old super model shared during a Q&A with her fans on Instagram on Thursday that like her quarterback husband’s fans, she too would love to know what city he’ll be playing in next season.

“Well, I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” she revealed. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And [wherever] my husband is happy playing. So we will see.”

While Bündchen doesn’t know where her family will be later this year, it sounds like she wouldn’t be opposed to staying in New England.

“Yes, I love it,” she said in response to another fan’s question about how she likes the region. “I’ve been living there for 12 years. My kids love it, they love the snow. As a Brazilian, I have a little bit harder time with the cold, but I really can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there.”

Image zoom Gisele Bündchen gisele Bundchen/Instagram

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Texted Tom Brady About His Patriots Future — Here’s What the Quarterback Said

Brady and Bündchen reportedly moved their family from Massachusetts to Greenwich, Connecticut last month.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Brady “is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season.”

The outlet reported that the longtime Patriots star “is evaluating the NFL landscape with the intention of departing,” according to sources.

However, Brady alluded last month that he’d be returning to the New England team when he shared on Instagram, “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Bündchen also opened up in her Q&A on Thursday about how she and Brady keep their relationship strong amid her husband’s chaotic football schedule.

Image zoom Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

RELATED: Tom Brady Assures Fans They Will Find Him ‘In The Arena’ As He Alludes To Patriots Return

“I don’t know if there’s a secret recipe for that, but what I try to do is to keep the communication current and clear and loving,” she said. “You know, I think sometimes we think about something that happened like last year or last month, we can keep holding resentment, and I think that doesn’t serve any good.”

“So I think it’s important in a relationship to accept what is,” Bündchen continued. “And you know, we all make mistakes and I think it’s important to — and I think patience is also very important because you know I think we need to be more patient and more compassionate with ourselves and others and I think that helps a lot.”

“It also helps if you admire the person that you’re with, and they bring out the best in you,” she added.

“I always say to my friends and to my kids too, surround yourself with people that make you better than yourself, be the best version of yourself,” she concluded. “So I think that helps.”