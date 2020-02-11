Girl Who Cried and Asked for 400 Popsicles from Aaron Rodgers While Under Anesthesia Gets Her Wish

Image zoom Courtesy Callie Kessler

After Callie Kessler had her tonsils removed, she could only think about one thing: Aaron Rodgers.

Yes, the 17-year-old had the Green Bay Packers quarterback on her mind, as documented in a video from her hospital bed which she shared on Twitter.

In the clip, Kessler cries as she reveals, “I love him so much, he’s my best friend.”

Off-camera, someone asks Kessler, “Who, Aaron?”

“Aaron f—-ing Rodgers,” she retorts, through tears, then adding, “Aaron Rodgers is the man, he always will be, and I love him. I want Aaron Rodgers to come, then my throat wouldn’t hurt … then we could be best friends forever.”

Later in the clip, Kessler says as she cries, “I honestly thought that I was waking up like him, and that Aaron Rodgers was gonna be right there for me and he wasn’t.”

Ultimately, she declares that if there, “Aaron Rodgers, he would buy me 400 popsicles.”

“I guess you can say I love the packers even under anesthesia ? @AaronRodgers12 @Showtyme_33,” Kessler captioned her tweet.

Image zoom Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Danica Patrick/Instagram

Kessler’s hilarious declaration of affection for the 36-year-old quickly went viral last week — and even caught the attention of his girlfriend, former race car driver Danica Patrick.

Patrick, 37, responded to the clip, writing, “We would like to buy you 400 popsicles. Dm your address. 😉 We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little!”

And the couple delivered on their promise Monday, as Kessler revealed in a follow-up tweet.

“Thank you @AaronRodgers12 and @DanicaPatrick #gopackgo,” she wrote, adding, “Unreal!!!”

Alongside the image, she posed with two huge boxes of Otter Pops in front of what appeared to be a shower curtain featuring an image of Rodgers.

.@Calliekessler – And if 400 Otter Pops weren't enough, we're going to send you 400 more Giant Otter Pops! DM us ✌️ — Otter Pops (@OtterPops) February 10, 2020

In the picture, Kessler also wore a Packers shirt.

And it seems like Kessler’s supply of popsicles won’t soon run out — Otter Pops also tweeted at the teen, writing, “And if 400 Otter Pops weren’t enough, we’re going to send you 400 more Giant Otter Pops! DM us ✌️.”

Kessler told WDJT that she’s been a lifelong Packers fan and dreams of watching them play in Wisconsin someday.