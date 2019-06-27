2-Year-Old Hit by Foul Ball at Astros' Game Suffered Seizure and Fractured Skull, Her Lawyer Says

Image zoom David J Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The family of the 2-year-old girl who was struck in the head by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game on May 29 against the Chicago Cubs is speaking out about their daughter’s condition following the accident.

Houston attorney Richard Mithoff released a statement to USA Today Sports on behalf of the family, explaining that the toddler sustained a skull fracture with subdural bleeding, bruising and swelling when the foul ball hit her. Upon being hospitalized, she suffered a seizure and was medicated to help with her recovery. As of right now, she is home and waiting to be reassessed in July.

“The family’s foremost concern is about the health of their child, but they also wanted me to extend their thanks to the fans and the Astros for their concern,” Mithoff told the outlet.

Cubs’ outfielder Albert Almora Jr. was up to bat when he hit the foul ball that struck the young girl in the stands. She was immediately taken to the hospital and Almora Jr. became visibly distraught. The MLB player dropped to his knees near the home plate and he had to be consoled by his teammates.

Image zoom David J Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After several minutes, he was able to pull himself together enough to continue with the game, however, he was later seen crying to a security guard after asking about the young girl’s condition.

“Right now, I’m just praying and I’m speechless,” Almora Jr. had told reporters after the game, according to ESPN. “I’m at a loss of words. Being a father, two boys … but God willing, I’ll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. But just prayers right now, and that’s all I really can control.”

Image zoom Bob Levey/Getty Images

Cubs manager Joe Maddon then told reporters that he consoled Almora Jr. during the game and urged the player not to blame himself for what happened.

“I just wanted him to understand, ‘This is not under your control. There’s nothing you could’ve done about that differently, so please don’t blame yourself,’ ” Maddon said. “Of course, it’s an awful moment, but it’s a game and this is out of your control and you just have to understand that part of it.”

One fan who was at the game opened up about the horrifying moment, and shared that after the ball made contact with the child “all we heard was screaming.”

“He rips a line drive down the third-base line and it comes in and it looks like hits someone hard,” David LeVasseur told the Houston Chronicle. “It bounces, comes down and hits the guy to my left off ricochet and the next thing you know it’s at my feet. I pick it up and all we heard was screaming.”

LeVasseur added, “We just saw this dad pick up a child and run up the stairs. He took off running.“

Following the game, Cub’s third baseman Kris Bryant called for the MLB to make changes to better protect its fans after witnessing the incident with Amora’s foul ball.

“Any safety measure we can take to make sure fans are safe, we should do it,” Bryant told ESPN after the game, adding that he wanted to see “fences up around the whole field.”