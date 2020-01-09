2-Year-Old Girl Hit by Foul Ball at Astros Game Has Permanent Brain Damage, Says Family Attorney  

Image zoom Albert Almora Jr. Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The 2-year-old girl who was struck in the head by a foul ball during a Houston Astros against the Chicago Cubs has sustained permanent brain damage from the injury, according to her family’s attorney.

Attorney Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle in an article published Wednesday that the child, whose identity has not been disclosed due to privacy reasons, continues to be treated for a brain injury that has left her at risk for seizures for possibly the rest of the toddler’s life.

“She (the child) has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent,” Mithoff said. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved.”

The Houston-based lawyer told the outlet the girl, who was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. at Minute Maid Park on May 29, remains in treatment for brain injury and and continues to receive anti-seizure medication.

The child’s central nervous system has been affected in a manner doctors described as the equivalent of a stroke, he told Houston Chronicle.

Mithoff also said areas of the child’s brain affected from the injury include those that can cause seizures, loss of sensation and loss of spatial awareness if damaged.

According to the attorney, doctors have not determined if the child has cognitive deficits due to her brain injury, though physicians and the girl’s parents say the toddler has been experiencing staring spells, periods of unresponsiveness, night terrors and frequent headaches since the incident.

“She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to be particularly vigilant, as they are,” the attorney said. “She has wonderful parents and is receiving wonderful care. They obviously are concerned, but she is blessed with a family that is doing relatively well, considering everything.”

A previous statement released by Mithoff on behalf of the family said the toddler had sustained a skull fracture with subdural bleeding, bruising and swelling when the foul ball hit her.

Cubs outfielder Almora Jr. was up to bat during the May 29 incident when a foul ball he hit launched into the stands, striking the girl.

The child was rushed to receive medical treatment, and Almora Jr. became visibly distraught. The MLB player dropped to his knees near the home plate and he had to be consoled by his teammates.

After several minutes, he was able to pull himself together enough to continue with the game, however, he was later seen crying to a security guard after asking about the young girl’s condition.

“Right now, I’m just praying and I’m speechless,” Almora Jr. had told reporters after the game, according to ESPN. “I’m at a loss of words. Being a father, two boys … but God willing, I’ll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. But just prayers right now, and that’s all I really can control.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon then told reporters that he consoled Almora Jr. during the game and urged the player not to blame himself for what happened.

“I just wanted him to understand, ‘This is not under your control. There’s nothing you could’ve done about that differently, so please don’t blame yourself,’ ” Maddon said. “Of course, it’s an awful moment, but it’s a game and this is out of your control and you just have to understand that part of it.”

The Astros released a statement regarding the incident the following day, reading: “The young fan that was struck by a foul ball during tonight’s game was taken to the hospital. We are not able to disclose any further details at this time. The Astros send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family.”

