Gino Marchetti, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Veteran, Dies at 93 of Pneumonia

Image zoom AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gino Marchetti, who served as captain of the two-time world champion Baltimore Colts and fought in World War II, died on Monday at age 93 of pneumonia, the team — now based in Indianapolis — confirmed in a statement.

The son of Italian immigrants, Marchetti enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in World War II at 18 years old, and worked as a machine-gunner during the Battle of the Bulge, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The first time I ever saw snow,” Marchetti said of his time fighting overseas, “I slept in it.”

After the war, Marchetti played for the Colts from 1953 to 1964 after spending one season with the Dallas Texans, and rejoined the Baltimore franchise in 1966, the team said. Considered one of the best pass rushers to ever play the game, Marchetti’s No. 89 jersey is retired by the team — only one of eight to earn that designation by the Colts — and he was elected to both the NFL’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams, and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

Image zoom Carolyn Contino/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Marchetti died at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pennsylvania, the Baltimore Sun reported.

“I kissed him and he knew me and smiled,” his wife Joan Marchetti told the newspaper. “That was Gino’s way of saying goodbye.”

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay paid tribute to the legendary footballer in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“Rest in peace, Gino Marchetti,” Irsay wrote. “The son of immigrants — and a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against the Nazis — Marchetti was one of the greatest to play the game, Gino was a player who helped turn the nation’s attention toward the ‘new sport’ on television.”

Marchetti was with Baltimore during their victory in the “Greatest Game Ever Played,” a matchup for the NFL Championship against the Colts and the New York Giants in 1958 that was the first to go into sudden death overtime. He broke his right ankle during the game but would play the following year when the Colts won the NFL title back-to-back.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Vince Manuwai Reportedly Dies at Age 38: ‘He Had the Biggest Heart’

“Gino Marchetti dominated the football field during his career in the 1950s and ’60s as a leader of the great Baltimore Colts teams of that era,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “His ferocious style of play defined the character of a man who possessed a strong desire to succeed, passion, and determination that made him a great teammate. Those same traits made him a highly successful business leader after his playing days.”

He added: “The legacy of Gino Marchetti’s well-lived life will forever be preserved in Canton, Ohio to serve as an inspiration to future generations of fans.”