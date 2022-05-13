Gino Cappelletti, Patriots Hall of Famer, Dead at 89: 'Legendary Human'

Gino Cappelletti, who was one of the original members of the now-New England Patriots and a 1964 AFL MVP, died Thursday at the age of 89

The New England Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti stands on the sidelines for the ceremonial coin toss before their game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009

Gino Cappelletti, one of the original members of the then-Boston (now New England) Patriots in 1960, died Thursday morning in his home surrounded by family, the team confirmed. He was 89.

Cappelletti had an 11-year career with the Patriots after playing with the University of Minnesota. As a five-time AFL All-Star and 1964 MVP, he finished his career as the AFL's all-time leader in points (1,100) and field goals (170).

Throughout his career, he also led the AFL in scoring five times and holds the top two scoring seasons in AFL history in 1964 (155 points) and 1961 (147 points). In 1992, Cappelletti joined John Hannah and became the second Patriots player to be inducted into the team's hall of fame.

He was also named to the Patriots all-time team during the franchise's 50th anniversary season in 2009.

AFL Football: Boston Patriots Gino Cappelletti (20) in action vs Buffalo Bills, Boston, MA 11/3/1962 Credit: Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated via Getty

"My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti's passing this morning," said Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a release. "For the first 51 years of this franchise's history, Gino contributed as an all-star player, assistant coach and broadcaster. You couldn't be a Patriots fan during that era and not be a fan of Gino's. The Patriots have had many iconic, fan-favorite players over the years. Gino was the first."

"As great of a player as he was, he was an even better person and storyteller," he added. "On behalf of my family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gino's wife, Sandy, their three daughters, Gina, Cara and Christina, and their 10 grandchildren, as well as the many others who will be mourning his loss."

Cappelletti was one of only three players to play in every game in the AFL's 10-year history, along with Jim Otto and George Blanda, according to the NFL. His jersey, No. 20, has since been retired by the Patriots.

After a successful football career, Cappelletti — nicknamed "The Duke" — spent seven seasons as a sports broadcaster and later temporarily returned to the sidelines as a special teams coach. He remained a broadcaster until 2011.

Tom Brady instagram story about passing of Gino Cappelletti Gino Cappelletti of the New England Patriots

Left: Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram Right: Credit: Sportswire via AP

Following the news of his death, tributes flooded social media for Cappelletti.

Tom Brady reposted the tribute from the Patriots on his Instagram Story, writing, "An amazing man and friend. We will miss you Gino! We always had such special conversations❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Drew Bledsoe tweeted, "Truly saddened to hear of the passing of the great Gino Cappelletti. Legendary human and a great friend to all who knew him. Rest In Peace Gino."