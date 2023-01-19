Giants' Xavier McKinney Almost Lost Three Fingers in ATV Accident in Mexico: 'Traumatizing'

McKinney was involved in a ATV accident while in Mexico in November, and recently shared x-ray images of his broken fingers

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 03:32 PM
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on January 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Xavier McKinney says he was surprised to learn how badly he was injured after crashing his ATV during a trip to Mexico in November.

The New York Giants safety told the New York Post that he almost lost three fingers when the accident occurred in Cabo San Lucas during the team's bye week.

"First of all, to show how bad the injury was," the 23-year-old told the outlet. "I don't think people understood the magnitude of what it was. They didn't really understand how broken that it really was."

"I think a lot of people didn't understand that I coulda really lost three fingers," he added. "I was almost close to losing three of my fingers."

McKinney recently shared x-ray images of his broken fingers on his Instagram Story. He told the Post that doctors were unsure whether they would be able to put the "pieces" of his finger bones back together.

"When we were doing surgery, actually the doc told me afterwards, he was like he wasn't sure how he was even gonna be able to get all the pieces back together 'cause there was so many," he recalled.

He added: "My fingers were shattered."

Shortly after the incident happened, McKinney updated his fans on Twitter, explaining that it occurred during a guided sightseeing tour and that he would be unable to play for "weeks."

McKinney eventually rejoined the team earlier this month.

"That's why I say the time is so valuable; everything is precious," McKinney told the Post. "I try to take nothing for granted... It was a life-changing experience for me."

RELATED VIDEO: Ronnie Hillman Dead at 31: Former NFL Star Running Back Had Rare Kidney Cancer

"It was traumatizing for me," he continued. "I never saw anything like that with my own eyes. It was different. It made me change my perspective on a lot of things."

The Giants are now in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is at Bills' Facilities Almost Daily Since His Release from the Hospital, Coach Says
Pete Davidson & Snoop Dogg Revealed as Pro Bowl Team Captains: 'The Competition Is Going to Go Off'
Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg Named Captains for 2023 Pro Bowl: 'The Competition Is Going to Go Off'
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead At 25 After Boat Accident In Florida
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Boat Accident in Florida
Chris Ford, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Vancouver Grizzlies on 16th February 1999 at the Arrowhead Pond arena in Anaheim, California, United States. The Vancouver Grizzlies won the game 93 - 89. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
Chris Ford, Former Boston Celtics Coach and Basketball Player, Dead at 74: 'He Made His Mark'
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Likely Do Ayahuasca Again After Deciding on His NFL Future
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
Bobby Wagner #45 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rams' Bobby Wagner Makes Generous Donation to Time for Change Foundation: 'I'm Really Passionate About It'
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on January 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov Boycotts Team's Pride Night, Citing His Religion: 'I Respect Everyone'
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Proposes to Fiancee During Team Paris Trip
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during Round 2 of the 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal Loses at Australian Open After Hip Injury: 'I Can't Say That I'm Not Destroyed Mentally'
Lisa Guererro rollout
'Monday Night Football' Alum Lisa Guerrero Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage on Live TV During a Game
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry speaks during the daily White House press briefing on January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors, defending NBA champions, will meet later in the day with U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry Thanks Biden for 'Getting Brittney Griner Home' as Warriors Visit White House
Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida
Cowboys Kicker Breaks Record for Most Missed Extra Points with an Apparent Case of the Yips
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'