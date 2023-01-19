Giants' Xavier McKinney Almost Lost Three Fingers in ATV Accident in Mexico: 'Traumatizing'

Xavier McKinney says he was surprised to learn how badly he was injured after crashing his ATV during a trip to Mexico in November.

The New York Giants safety told the New York Post that he almost lost three fingers when the accident occurred in Cabo San Lucas during the team's bye week.

"First of all, to show how bad the injury was," the 23-year-old told the outlet. "I don't think people understood the magnitude of what it was. They didn't really understand how broken that it really was."

"I think a lot of people didn't understand that I coulda really lost three fingers," he added. "I was almost close to losing three of my fingers."

McKinney recently shared x-ray images of his broken fingers on his Instagram Story. He told the Post that doctors were unsure whether they would be able to put the "pieces" of his finger bones back together.

"When we were doing surgery, actually the doc told me afterwards, he was like he wasn't sure how he was even gonna be able to get all the pieces back together 'cause there was so many," he recalled.

He added: "My fingers were shattered."

Shortly after the incident happened, McKinney updated his fans on Twitter, explaining that it occurred during a guided sightseeing tour and that he would be unable to play for "weeks."

McKinney eventually rejoined the team earlier this month.

"That's why I say the time is so valuable; everything is precious," McKinney told the Post. "I try to take nothing for granted... It was a life-changing experience for me."

"It was traumatizing for me," he continued. "I never saw anything like that with my own eyes. It was different. It made me change my perspective on a lot of things."

The Giants are now in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.