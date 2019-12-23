Image zoom Eli Manning (left) and Daniel Jones Patrick McDermott/Getty; Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones engaged in some friendly competition off of the football field over the weekend.

The two New York Giants quarterbacks celebrated their 41-35 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday by livening up a Hoboken, New Jersey, bar with a few drinking games.

Bar patrons inside the Green Rock Tap & Grill captured the festivities, documenting Manning, 38, and Jones, 22, as they played a game of flip cup with excited onlookers. One of the social media posts, shared by the bar’s official Instagram page, showed Manning tossing napkins into the air as others danced around him.

One person posted about the exciting sighting, mentioning that running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Reggie White Jr. were also in attendance.

“Although we’ll always Bleed Blue…Eli, Saquon, Daniel ‘Dimes’, and Reggie were Green Rocking last night 🙌🏽🏈🍻🎉,” the fan wrote on Instagram. “From Football to Flip Cup…What better way to celebrate a W than at @greenrock_hoboken !!!”

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, led the Giants to a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday in front of a home crowd at MetLife Stadium who chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation when he was pulled from the game with under two minutes to go.

Manning’s mother and father, and his wife and their four children were all in attendance and greeted the 38-year-old after the game, according to ESPN.

“It’s special. I think it’s special that my kids get to come and watch some games,” Manning told reporters after the game. “I don’t remember my dad playing at all. He retired when I was 4 years old. My brothers have memories. They always kind of talked about it, in the locker room, around games, and I don’t remember.

He added: “So I try to bring my kids around as much as possible, bring them to some games. I know my youngest son won’t remember any of it, but we’ll at least have a picture to show him one day.”