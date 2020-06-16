Former San Francisco Giants Star Pitcher and Cy Young Award Winner Mike McCormick Dies at 81

The athlete was part of the San Francisco Giants' inaugural team in 1958

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Mike McCormick has died. He was 81.

The MLB player, who won the Cy Young Award in 1967, died "peacefully" at his home in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Saturday, a press release from the California team stated Tuesday. McCormick suffered from Parkinson's Disease.

McCormick is known for being a member of the Giants' first-ever season in San Francisco, and his legacy includes helping to establish a baseball following on the West Coast, Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in the release. He joined the major leagues at age 17 when he signed with the New York Giants, before crossing the country in 1958 to play in San Francisco.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mike McCormick, a true gentleman and forever Giant," Baer said. "Like many Giants fans, I have many fond childhood memories of watching Mike pitch at Candlestick Park and then was blessed to call him my friend these past 30 years."

"As a member of the inaugural San Francisco Giants team in 1958, Mike helped establish baseball on the west coast and then went on to play a major role in the legendary Giants teams of the 1960s, becoming San Francisco’s first pitcher to win a CY Young Award," Baer continued of McCormick's legacy.

The Cy Young Award is given to the best pitchers in both the American League and National League.

"Following his illustrious playing career, Mike settled in the Bay Area and was a regular presence at Giants games and countless Giants functions, from Giants Community Fund fundraisers, to team reunions, to fantasy camps," Baer added, calling McCormick "the ultimate Giants ambassador."

"He will be greatly missed by our Giants Family and our thoughts are with Dierdre and the entire McCormick Family."

Image zoom Mike McCormick Sporting News/Getty Images

McCormick played on the San Francisco Giants until 1962, going on to spend seasons on the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Senators before returning to the Bay Area in 1967. He played on the New York Yankees in 1970, and then with the Kansas City Royals. His final game was played in 1971.