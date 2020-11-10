Giants’ Logan Ryan Dedicates Game to Wife After She Undergoes Emergency Surgery: 'Extremely Grateful'

Just days after a life-threatening health scare involving his wife, New York Giants' free safety Logan Ryan came up big by helping his team win in the closing moments of their game this weekend.

With the Washington Football Team attempting a comeback late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Ryan intercepted a pass from quarterback Alex Smith to cement the Giants' 23-20 win. Immediately after, Ryan ran up to a television camera, pointed to the sky, and said, "That was for you, baby," as his teammates congratulated him.

Last week, Ryan's wife Ashley underwent emergency surgery after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy, a condition that occurs when a "fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus," according to Mayo Clinic. Ashley was unaware she was pregnant and had been using an IUD, she explained in a post on her Instagram Story.

Doctors saved Ashley's life by stopping internal bleeding caused by a ruptured fallopian tube.

"My wife and I mourn in silence for our lost child during that process too," Ryan said after sealing the Giants' win, according to ESPN. "We had a loss as well. Although it was a great story, it was an emotional week for me and her. And that game was definitely for my wife, definitely for my family. I had her name written on my cleats. Just extremely grateful that I have a great wife and that ball is for her. She told me to bring one home for her, so I was able to do that."

Logan Ryan and his wife Ashley

Ryan told reporters he was doing his best to be there for his team while going through the ordeal.

"It's easier said than done," he said. "There was no doubt in my mind if my wife was in stable condition that I was going to play this game because I play for my family and me playing ball brings me a lot of joy and brings my family a lot of joy."

"I talked to her before the game. She just got back to New Jersey. She was resting and watching the game and she just knows me," Ryan continued. "She says, 'Just bring a ball home for me and the kids.' I was able to do that. I visualized it all week. No one really knows what I went through all week emotionally but the team supported me great and I definitely wanted to do something for my wife and kids in that situation."

Ashley and Ryan have two children together, daughter Avery, 5, and son Otto Dash, 2.

Thanks to Ryan, the Giants earned their second win of the season, and now have a 2-7 record. While their season may not be going as planned, the emotional moment was one the team will remember for a long time to come.