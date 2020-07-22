Giants' Gabe Kapler Defends 'Patriotic' Kneeling in Response to Criticism from Donald Trump

"I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in," Gabe Kapler told reporters on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler is defending his decision to kneel during the national anthem following recent comments from President Donald Trump.

Kapler, 44, kneeled ahead of the Giants' exhibition game against the Oakland A’s on Monday night, becoming the first Major League Baseball manager to peacefully protest racial injustice on the field.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump, 74, said that he would no longer watch live sports should players continue to kneel during the anthem.

"Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!" Trump tweeted.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kapler offered a strong retort to the president. "My response is I don't see it as disrespect at all," he said, as reported by USA Today.

"I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting," Kapler added.

"And finally," he continued, "there’s nobody that should make us stop doing the right thing. It doesn’t matter what leader says that they’re not going to be following a game. What matters the most is that we’re unwavering in trying to do what’s right. What guides our decision is standing up for people who need us to stand up for them.’’

Image zoom Gabe Kapler kneels alongside his players and coaches Ben Margot/AP/Shutterstock

Kapler, who joined the Giants ahead of the 2020 season, said he alerted the team ahead of time that he would be kneeling.

"I told them I wanted to amplify their voices, and I wanted to amplify the voices of the Black community and marginalized communities as well,” he said, according to a blog shared on the Giants website. “I told them I wanted to use my platform to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with the way we’ve handled racism in our country. I wanted them to know that they got to make their own decisions, and we could respect and support those decisions.”

Kapler, a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, added that he wanted his players to feel “safe” in speaking up for what they believe in.

Following Monday night’s game, the MLB Twitter account shared video of the Giants players and staffers kneeling – and responded to several critics who called the move “disrespectful” to the military.

“It has never been about the military or the flag,” the Twitter account replied. “The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest… Supporting human rights is not political.”

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.