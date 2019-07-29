San Francisco Giants Fan Catches Home Run While Holding Sleeping Baby

Now that’s how you stop a home run.

After San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval hit a home run during Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres, one fan made an amazing catch in the stands — despite already having his hands full.

A clip of the impressive catch was shared on Twitter, with NBC Sports Bay Area captioning it, “Who made the better play? Panda or the dad,” with a laughing emoji.

In the video, Sandoval, 32, put the Giants up 2-1 for the win as he slammed the ball straight into the stands at one Giants fan wearing a Willie Mays jersey. The camera captured his one-handed catch as he was holding a sleeping baby in his other.

“He did it, holding the kid!” a sports announcer said of the fan, who was later identified as Chris Rice by the San Francisco Chronicle, while the baby he was cradling was his 5-month-old daughter Roya.

Who made the better play? Panda or the dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Z5AQxrAQ4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 27, 2019

The next day, Sandoval got the chance to meet the father-daughter duo during batting practice, ahead of the team’s Saturday match-up with the Padres.

In a video shared to Twitter, the baseball star cradled Roya as he met Rice and said, “How you doing, man? Nice catch.”

“Doing very well, appreciate that, thank you, thank you. Great hit,” Rice replied.

Chris Rice caught Pablo Sandoval’s game winner last night while holding his five-month-old daughter. They met him during BP just now and got the ball signed. Sandoval also gave them a signed bat: pic.twitter.com/Rjvvw4DWER — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 27, 2019

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Rice, 40, lived in Fair Oaks, California, before moving to San Diego, and has been a fan of the Giants since childhood.

His wife, Neda Iranpour, was present when Sandoval’s home run came flying at them, and as Rice explained to the outlet, he was prepared to either knock the ball away or catch it. He went with the latte option.

As he met Sandoval, Rice pulled out the ball to return it to him, but Sandoval let him keep it, and signed the baseball and the bat for the family.

The Giants lost to the Padres in Saturday’s game, 5-1.