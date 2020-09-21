Giannis Antetokounmpo's Rookie Card Sells for $1.8 Million, Becomes Most Expensive Basketball Card

The Milwaukee Bucks' player's 2013-2014 card features a piece of his jersey worn during the game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made sports card history!

The Milwaukee Bucks player's signed and autographed rookie card just sold for $1.812 million, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, a media company focused on sports betting.

The card — listed by Goldin Auctions — features a piece of his jersey worn during the game, TMZ reported. It was part of the Panini America trading card company's 2013-2013 "National Treasures" line.

The 25-year-old Greek athlete's card is now the most expensive basketball card in modern history, TMZ and Rovell said.

Antetokounmpo just made history in a different way: he's the NBA's 2019-2020 MVP. He is one of only three players to ever win both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, Yahoo Sports said.

This also marked the second straight season that Antetokounmpo was voted league MVP.

