Giannis Antetokounmpo Is 'Big' Harry Styles Fan: Went to His 'Concert and It Was 99% Women and Me'

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't hiding his love for Harry Styles!

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward spent his night off from the NBA watching the former One Direction star play at Fiserv Forum in the Wisconsin city. After the show, Antetokounmpo gushed over the performance on Twitter.

"I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂," he wrote. "I'm a big fan, what a great performer."

Another Twitter user commented on his post with a video showing the former NBA MVP enjoying himself while watching the show.

Antetokounmpo hasn't been shy when it comes to his love for both Styles and the British singer's former group One Direction. In May 2020, the athlete sang along with the band's 2011 hit "What Makes You Beautiful" while driving and streaming on Instagram Live.

The clip made its way to Twitter, where one user said they "need" to know if Antetokounmpo is "a Zayn [Malik] guy."

Instead, the NBA champion said his favorites from the group were "Harry and Niall."

Earlier that year, Giannis' brother Alex posted a video on TikTok of his older brother singing along to Styles' 2020 single "Watermelon Sugar" while strumming a guitar and dancing around the room.

Antetokounmpo isn't the only celebrity to be spotted at a Styles concert this year.