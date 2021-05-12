Giannis Antetokounmpo Gifts His Sneakers to 8-Year-Old Fan Celebrating Birthday at Bucks Game: ‘Wish Granted’

“Giannis, today is my 8th birthday! Wanna trade shoes?” the child wrote on a white board sign

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an 8-year-old's birthday wish come true!

The Milwaukee Bucks player gifted a child in attendance at his game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday his pair of Nike Zoom Freak 2s after winning 114-102.

The birthday boy held up a sign during the game that read, "Giannis, today is my 8th birthday! Wanna trade shoes?"

Antetokounmpo, 26, climbed the bleachers at the end of the game giving the shocked young fan the NBA star's shoes.

"Birthday wish granted," the Bucks captioned a photo on Instagram of the boy holding the shoes while his father held the sign.

A video of the exchange posted by the NBA team was captioned, "Always give back to the next generation."

Last Tuesday, Antetokounmpo gifted another young boy his sneakers after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 124-118.

"Thank you so much," the child said with wide eyes.