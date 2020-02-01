Gianna Bryant's Mamba Academy Teammates Attend Lakers' First Game After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Gianna Bryant’s teammates were among the thousands who gathered at the Staples Center on Friday as the Lakers played their first game following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the young basketball player, her father Kobe Bryant, and seven others.

The 13-year-old’s Mamba Academy Teammates sat in the front row of the game, which the Lakers ultimately lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117.

In addition to Gianna, the crash also claimed the lives of Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, both 13, who were also teammates of Gianna’s, as well as Christina Mauser, an assistant coach for the team.

Among the emotional tributes that took place ahead of the game, Gianna’s and her father’s jerseys were illuminated at the stadium and two courtside seats were left open in honor of the pair. Each of their jerseys were laid on the seats along with bouquets of red roses.

Friday’s tributes also included moving performances from Usher, cellist Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and a heartfelt speech from LeBron James.

Image zoom Gianna Bryant's Mamba Academy teammates Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Image zoom Lakers fan honors Kobe Bryant Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

As the Lakers took to the court, Vanessa Bryant, who was not in attendance, remembered her “angels.”

“There is no #24 without #2,” Vanessa, 37, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter and husband’s jerseys on their seats at the game, adding: “❤️#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels.”

Shortly after the game began, she also shared a photo of a purple and gold sunset, a nod to the team’s colors.

Image zoom The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Harry How/Getty Images

Vanessa spoke out for the first time since the crash on Wednesday, telling fans that she is “devastated” over the loss of her “adoring” husband, 41, and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter Gianna.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she said. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

Vanessa also revealed that a fund for the families of the seven other victims had been set up through the Mamba Sports Foundation called the MambaOnThree Fund.

Image zoom Kobe and Vanessa Bryant with daughters Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Ahead of Friday’s game, the NBA announced that they would be making a $100,000 donation to the foundation in partnership with the National Basketball Players Association.

The NBA also announced that the jerseys for the 2020 All-Star Game will feature a special tribute to all of victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

One team, represented by James, will wear No. 2 on their jerseys, in memory of Gianna, who wore the number as a member of the Mamba Sports Academy. The other, represented Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, will wear No. 24 in honor of Bryant, who wore the number in the latter half of his career.

Both teams will wear patches with nine stars to represent all who were lost in the crash.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the MambaonThree Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.