Giancarlo Stanton Shares Emotional Message to Los Angeles Angels After Tyler Skaggs' Death

The New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton gave the Los Angeles Angels some heartfelt advice following the sudden loss of their pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead on Monday in his hotel room in Texas.

In a post on Instagram, the Yankees’ outfielder, 29, reached out to the Angels, sharing a black and white photo of Skaggs, 27, and expressing his condolences to the team and the late athlete’s family.

“RIP Bro, My heart goes out to your family🙏🏽 ,” he started his emotional post, before addressing the Angels. “My message to the @angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up.”

“You’re going to wonder why all of this is happening, is it real, why are u suiting up to play a game that seems irrelevant,” he continued his message. “Some Anger will ensue while u have to grieve in a fish bowl.. A lot will go through your mind. So stay together through that.”

He added, “The first days back to schedule are the weirdest feeling, from the energy to the questions to having to walk by his locker. Try to Focus & understand how important your strength is for his family, all of your supporters & anyone looking for the power to overcome something. They’re looking @ you for guidance. So you all really need each other right now.”

“Stay strong fellas I’m thinking about you!” he concluded his post.

Stanton is no stranger to losing a fellow teammate. When he played for the Miami Marlins, he grieved the sudden loss of teammate José Fernandez, who died at the age of 24 in a boating accident in 2016.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout also shared a touching tribute to his teammate Skaggs on Monday.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now,” Trout said in an emotional statement on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families,” he said in reference to Skaggs’ wife, who he married in 2018. “Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts. We love you, 45.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed, though police said Monday that they did not suspect foul play and that the investigation into Skaggs’ death is ongoing.