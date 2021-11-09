Get to Know Richard Williams, Father of Venus and Serena, from the People Who Know Him Best

"Richard told me, early on—he goes, 'Rick, not only will my kids be number one, they're going to make so much money they're not going to know what to do with it. And, not only will there be a movie about my daughters, there's going to be a movie about me and they're going to name it King Richard.' This was in 1991. He told me this."

— USPTA Hall of Fame tennis coach Rick Macci, who trained Venus and Serena in their early years, in a July interview