Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis Arrested in Florida on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Gervonta Davis was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Parkland, Florida on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The undefeated boxing champion, 28, was charged with battery causing bodily harm, according to records at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Fort Lauderdale.

Per ESPN, no bond had been set as Davis awaited a court hearing on Wednesday morning while still in custody at Broward County's Main Jail Bureau, but there is currently a $1000.00 bond listed for Davis on the jail's site. His charge status was simply listed as "pending trial."

Details of the arrest allegation are unclear, and the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information.

The arrest comes ahead of Davis' match to headline a PBC boxing event for Showtime/PPV on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., to fight Hector Luis Garcia.

Al Bello/Getty

Davis posted photos just a few days ago on his Instagram that showed him training in D.C. for the much-anticipated fight at Capital One Arena. "2 weeks away!!!! DC get ready Jan 7th."

It is unclear how the scheduled event will be handled. PEOPLE has reached out to Showtime for official comment, but a network source says, "He is the main event, and right now, we are moving forward."

This is not the first time that the five-time world champion has been arrested on suspicion of battery charges. He was arrested in February 2020, but the case was discharged in December of that year.

According to ESPN, Davis is also set to appear in February in Baltimore court for an unrelated hit-and-run case, in which he faces 14 charges.