"We didn't want to mess up the Juju," the Yankees pitcher tells PEOPLE of what he and teammate Anthony Rizzo did for good luck during a recent game

Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Talks 'Weird Stuff' the Team Does to 'Create Magic' Before and During a Game

The Yanks have some tricks up their pinstriped sleeves.

New York Yankees pitcher Garret Cole opened up to PEOPLE on Friday afternoon about whether or not he and his team are feeling superstitious, given that they're ranked No. 1 in the league at the All-Star break.

"Overall, not really," the 31-year-old admits during the fifth day of HOPE Week before revealing "there's just a lot of weird baseball stuff" that takes place prior to and during a game.

"We just do weird stuff in the dugout sometimes to try to create some magic here and there," he says.

And apparently, it's been working.

The Yankees haven't had a losing streak of more than three games since May 23. Cole and the team even have a name for the "weird stuff" that happens in the dugout: they call it "holy water."

The pitcher explains, "We have a certain process of how we have to make the holy water and then we have to flick it on the field so that we get the runs."

He continues: "Or if we're standing in a certain order when we get a hit, then we can't move from that order. If we get a hit and then we don't get a hit, then we have to shuffle the order up."

To prove his seriousness about the team's magic-making, Cole recalled a specific example that took place with first baseman Anthony Rizzo during a game against the Cincinnati Reds on July 14.

"Last night, Rizzo was talking to me about a bunch of nonsense. We got a runner on, and he got a base hit," he recalls. "And then I had to listen to the nonsense for the rest of the inning because we didn't want to mess up the Juju."

Meanwhile, Rizzo tells PEOPLE that his superstitious behavior is "not too bad" but noted that some of his teammates do have their own "routines."

"It's just so routine-oriented. Some of it's, I guess, superstition, but it's really just all part of your routine building up to the game," the infielder notes. "Guys have their own quirky little things, and hey, if it works, it works!"