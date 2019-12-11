Gerrit Cole Reportedly Just Signed Highest-Paying Pitcher Contract in History: $324 Million

Gerrit Cole is going to try to make it in New York, New York.

The pitcher has reportedly signed a landmark nine-year, $324 million contract deal with the New York Yankees, sources told ESPN. Other outlets, including

USA Today also reported the agreement.

According to ESPN, the contract for free agent Cole, 29, includes an opt-out after five years, as well as a no-trade clause. It amounts to an average annual salary of $36 million, which is officially the most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher in history.

Cole just finished off a strong run with the Houston Astros, helping take the team to the 2019 World Series where they ultimately fell to the Washington Nationals. He was up for the 2019 Cy Young Award, but ended up coming in second behind his Astros teammate Justin Verlander.

Cole’s MLB career started in 2008 while he was still in high school. The Yankees selected the athlete in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft, but instead he ultimately opted to attend college at UCLA.

He was the first, overall, selection in the 2011 MLB draft for the Pittsburgh Pirates, debuting in 2013. Cole was traded in 2018 to the Astros.