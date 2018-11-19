A German teenager is in the hospital after surviving an ugly race car crash.

In footage on Good Morning America, Sophia Floersch sped backward sin her racecar and brutally crashed into a media area at a competition on Sunday. The driver, 17, was racing at 171 mph in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix in Macao, China, CBS News reported.

Floersch was conscious after the crash, according to GMA. Van Amersfoort Racing tweeted a picture of Floersch’s medical report, which said she has a spinal fracture.

“Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow [sic] morning,” Floersch tweeted on Sunday. “Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.”

“Thanks to everybody for the Supporting [sic] messages,” she added. “Update soon.”

