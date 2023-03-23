Gerard Piqué Says He's 'Very Happy' After Split from Shakira: 'I'm Still Doing What I Want'

The former soccer player has broken his silence after ending his 11-year relationship with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 03:36 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gerard Piqué has broken his silence after ending his 11-year relationship with Shakira.

When the former soccer player, 36, spoke with the Spanish newspaper El Pais recently, Piqué said he's "very happy" following his breakup with the singer last year.

"The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted," Piqué told the outlet.

Piqué said he wants "to be faithful to" himself regarding major life decisions and no longer worries about public opinion.

"The problem is how people perceive things or how the press packages it," he told El Pais. "I'm still doing what I want. I'm not gonna waste money on cleaning up my image."

Piqué said he's "putting energy on the people closest" to him. "The people that I love and worry about are the people that know me. The rest, I don't care. I'm very happy. There's been changes in my life and I've known how to preserve that happiness."

The couple, who share sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, announced their separation last June after first confirming their relationship in March 2011. Since then, Piqué went Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí, 23, in January, while Shakira has released three tracks seemingly addressing the split.

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Piqué announced his retirement from soccer.

"The last few weeks, months, people have been talking about me," Piqué said in a video announcement at the time. "Until now, I have not said anything, but now I want to be the one who is talking about me."

As Piqué explained, he's been a Barcelona fan after being "born into a football-loving family," and his goal wasn't even to be a pro soccer player — it was to specifically play for Barcelona.

RELATED VIDEO: Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official with Clara Chia Marti 7 Months After Split from Shakira

"Recently, I have thought a lot about that kid. If he had been told he would fulfill all his dreams, that he would play for Barca, that he would win every trophy possible, that he would be a European and world champion. That he would play with the best players in history, that he would become one of the team's captains," he shared.

"Football has given me everything. You, the fans, have given me everything. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."

"And you know me, sooner or later I will be back. See you at Camp Nou. Visca Barca, always and forever," he concluded.

Related Articles
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'
Shakira, Gerard Pique and their kids
Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence After Shakira Split as He Says He's Focused on 'Protecting' His Kids
Singer Shakira (R) and soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shakira Reflects on 'Very Rough Year' After Gerard Piqué Breakup: I 'Put Up with So Much Crap'
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England., Singer-songwriter Shakira (L) and professional soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Says Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Is in 'Trouble' After Her Breakup Song Performance on 'Fallon'
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Shakira Opens Up About Finding Strength and 'Feeling Complete' After Gerard Piqué Split
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira Says She's 'Hurt' By Ex's New GF But 'Set By Myself' in Breakup Song amid Gerard Piqué Drama
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2umB7jwQX/?hl=en hed: Shakira’s Ex Goes Instagram Official with new GF
Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official with Clara Chia Marti 7 Months After Split from Shakira
Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti
Who Is Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend? All About Clara Chia Marti
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers Ready for Trade to New York Jets After 18 Years with Packers: 'Time to Move On'
Singer Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Shakira Throws Shade at Ex Gerard Piqué in Spicy New Song Lyrics: 'I'm Too Good for You'
shakira and gerard pique
Why Do Shakira's Fans Think a Jar of Jam Had Something to Do with Her Split from Gerard Piqué?
Shakira Sings to SZA's 'Kill Bill' in Cheeky Valentine's Day Video
Shakira Lip Syncs to SZA's Revenge-Focused 'Kill Bill' in Pointed Valentine's Day Video
Shakira and her kids
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About
Shakira Poses with Her Sons
Shakira Poses with Sons in Desert During First Christmas Since Split: 'Searching for Serenity'