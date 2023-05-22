Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split

The pair went Instagram official back in January, but now the couple has posted their second selfie

By
Published on May 22, 2023 11:41 AM
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti. Photo: Gerard Piqué/Instagram

Gerard Piqué is continuing his Instagram official status with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The former pro soccer player, 36, shared a selfie of him cozying up to his new boo, 24, on social media over the weekend.

And unlike last time, he posted with a caption: "🧡."

The father of two and Shakira's ex first made things official with Marti in an Instagram snap back in January, just seven months after he and the music superstar, 46, announced their breakup in a joint statement in June 2022.

Marti and Piqué, however, have been linked since they were spotted together at a music festival in August 2022, and it remains unclear exactly how or when their relationship began.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Pique Instagram

Still, despite laying relatively low, the couple made headlines after Shakira seemingly shaded their relationship in two songs at the top of the year, "BZRP Music Session #53" and "TQG."

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in the former, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf." "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira and Piqué first confirmed their relationship in March 2011 after meeting each other on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." At the time of their split announcement last year, the pair — who share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 — wrote that they "ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority."

"Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the statement read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Gerard Piqué and Shakira in 2014. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Back in March, Piqué told Spanish newspaper El Pais that he's "very happy" following his breakup. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted," Piqué told the outlet, adding that he wants "to be faithful to" himself regarding major life decisions.

"The problem is how people perceive things or how the press packages it," he told El Pais. "I'm still doing what I want. I'm not gonna waste money on cleaning up my image."

In an April 1 interview with journalist Gerard Romero, Piqué added that the public response to the breakup had been difficult on him. "With the theme that's gone on in this past year, my ex, she's Latino Americana, and you have no idea what I've received on social media from her fans. Barbarities. And I don't care about any of it. Truly, zero. Because I don't know them. They are people who have no lives. You're never going to meet them. They are like robots," he said, translated to English.

He also explained that his approach was to not let online opinions bother him, saying, "What you can't control, don't give it attention."

"There's this theme of throwing beef. Which is a trend… but we don't think about the consequences it can have on the person's mental health who we're throwing this beef to," he told Romero. "If you are too much about comments, you're dead."

RELATED VIDEO: Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Relationship Timeline

Accepting Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala earlier this month, Shakira opened up about her year of "seismic change" and realizing women are " stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," she said. "Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once."

"But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is," she said. "A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself."

Shakira added, "A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves."

Related Articles
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.
Shakira Stresses Importance of 'Being Faithful to Ourselves' After Split from Ex Gerard Piqué
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys Miami boat trip with F1 megastar Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant.
Shakira Hangs Out with F1 Star Lewis Hamilton on Boat Outing After 2023 Miami Grand Prix
Shakira Hangs Out with Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Shakira and Tom Cruise Pose for Photos at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023
Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti
Who Is Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend? All About Clara Chia Marti
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Relationship Timeline
shakira and gerard pique
Why Do Shakira's Fans Think a Jar of Jam Had Something to Do with Her Split from Gerard Piqué?
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He Gets Outraged Messages from Shakira Fans: 'People Who Have No Lives'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2umB7jwQX/?hl=en hed: Shakira’s Ex Goes Instagram Official with new GF
Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official with Clara Chia Marti 7 Months After Split from Shakira
Singer Shakira (R) and soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shakira Reflects on 'Very Rough Year' After Gerard Piqué Breakup: I 'Put Up with So Much Crap'
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira Says She's 'Hurt' By Ex's New GF But 'Set By Myself' in Breakup Song amid Gerard Piqué Drama
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Shakira Opens Up About Finding Strength and 'Feeling Complete' After Gerard Piqué Split
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He's 'Very Happy' After Split from Shakira: 'I'm Still Doing What I Want'
Shakira and her sons
Shakira's Two Sons Join Her at the Piano and Sing in Emotional New Music Video: Watch
Shakira Sings to SZA's 'Kill Bill' in Cheeky Valentine's Day Video
Shakira Lip Syncs to SZA's Revenge-Focused 'Kill Bill' in Pointed Valentine's Day Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Shakira Moves from Barcelona to Miami with Children Sasha and Milan amid Separation: 'A New Chapter'
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England., Singer-songwriter Shakira (L) and professional soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Says Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Is in 'Trouble' After Her Breakup Song Performance on 'Fallon'