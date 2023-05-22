Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split

Gerard Piqué is continuing his Instagram official status with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The former pro soccer player, 36, shared a selfie of him cozying up to his new boo, 24, on social media over the weekend.

And unlike last time, he posted with a caption: "🧡."

The father of two and Shakira's ex first made things official with Marti in an Instagram snap back in January, just seven months after he and the music superstar, 46, announced their breakup in a joint statement in June 2022.

Marti and Piqué, however, have been linked since they were spotted together at a music festival in August 2022, and it remains unclear exactly how or when their relationship began.

Gerard Pique Instagram

Still, despite laying relatively low, the couple made headlines after Shakira seemingly shaded their relationship in two songs at the top of the year, "BZRP Music Session #53" and "TQG."

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in the former, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf." "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira and Piqué first confirmed their relationship in March 2011 after meeting each other on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." At the time of their split announcement last year, the pair — who share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 — wrote that they "ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority."

"Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the statement read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira in 2014. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Back in March, Piqué told Spanish newspaper El Pais that he's "very happy" following his breakup. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted," Piqué told the outlet, adding that he wants "to be faithful to" himself regarding major life decisions.

"The problem is how people perceive things or how the press packages it," he told El Pais. "I'm still doing what I want. I'm not gonna waste money on cleaning up my image."

In an April 1 interview with journalist Gerard Romero, Piqué added that the public response to the breakup had been difficult on him. "With the theme that's gone on in this past year, my ex, she's Latino Americana, and you have no idea what I've received on social media from her fans. Barbarities. And I don't care about any of it. Truly, zero. Because I don't know them. They are people who have no lives. You're never going to meet them. They are like robots," he said, translated to English.

He also explained that his approach was to not let online opinions bother him, saying, "What you can't control, don't give it attention."

"There's this theme of throwing beef. Which is a trend… but we don't think about the consequences it can have on the person's mental health who we're throwing this beef to," he told Romero. "If you are too much about comments, you're dead."

RELATED VIDEO: Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Relationship Timeline

Accepting Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala earlier this month, Shakira opened up about her year of "seismic change" and realizing women are " stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," she said. "Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once."

"But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is," she said. "A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself."

Shakira added, "A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves."