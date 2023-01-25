Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official with Clara Chia Marti 7 Months After Split from Shakira

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their breakup in June of last year, more than 11 years after they first confirmed their relationship

By
Published on January 25, 2023 10:16 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2umB7jwQX/?hl=en hed: Shakira’s Ex Goes Instagram Official with new GF
Photo: Gerard Pique/instagram

Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué has debuted his girlfriend on social media.

The former pro soccer player shared a selfie of him snuggling up to Clara Chia Marti, 23, in an Instagram snap he posted on Wednesday. He didn't include a caption alongside the image, which marked the first time he posted Marti on his page.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, announced their breakup in a joint statement June.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the exes said at the time. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The former couple — who share two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7 — first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Piqué's debut with Marti comes two weeks after Shakira threw shade at him in her new song, "BZRP Music Session #53."

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in part, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf," released shortly before the pair met in 2010. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira (C) arrives to the Court of First Instance and Family number 18 of Barcelona city; Gerard Pique arrives to the Court of First Instance and Family number 18 of Barcelona city, Catalonia
Shakira; Gerard Piqué. Quique Garcia/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (2)

Shakira then seemed to get into more specific details about their breakup as she sang: "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," sang the musician, appearing to mention her ongoing tax fraud trial in Spain. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

In the chorus, repeated multiple times throughout the song, Shakira declares, "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

RELATED VIDEO: Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating

Ahead of the song's release, Shakira brought in 2023 with an emotional but uplifting message.

In an Instagram post written in Spanish and English, the singer wrote that those who have been betrayed "must continue" to keep the faith. "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side."

The songstress also expressed her belief that pain can propel growth. "Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," the post read.

Related Articles
Singer Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Shakira Throws Shade at Ex Gerard Piqué in Spicy New Song Lyrics: 'I'm Too Good for You'
shakira and gerard pique
Shakira Opens Up About Moving Past Betrayal as She Marks First New Year's Since Gerard Piqué Split
Reality TV Personalities Deanna Pappas Stagliano (L) and Stephen Stagliano (R) attend the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's "Eternal Beauty" celebration on September 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Vicki Gunvalson Claims 'Narcissist' John Janssen Used Ex Shannon Beador Based on Timing of Breakup
Shakira and her kids
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'
Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating
Tom and Gisele next to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey 2022 breakups
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022
Shakira Poses with Her Sons
Shakira Poses with Sons in Desert During First Christmas Since Split: 'Searching for Serenity'
Singer Shakira (R) and soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shakira Teases New Song 'Monotonía' with Cryptic Videos amid Gerard Piqué Split: 'It Hurt'
Shakira Reveals Her Father is Recovering in the Hospital After 'a Bad Fall'
Shakira Reveals Her Father Is Recovering in the Hospital After a 'Bad Fall' amid Her Gerard Piqué Separation
2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Relationship Timeline
Shakira and her kids
Shakira's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Shakira and Gerard Piqué
Shakira and Longtime Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Have Separated
Shakira Talks About Protecting Sons amid Divorce: 'That's My Number One Mission in Life'
Shakira on Protecting Her Sons amid Gerard Piqué Split: 'My Number One Mission in Life'
Antonella Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi attend the photocall of 'Messi 10' by Cirque du Soleil on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? All About Antonela Roccuzzo