17-Year-Old Georgia Tech Football Recruit Killed by Train in Florida: 'He Was a Great Friend to Many'

The college football community is mourning the death of Bryce Gowdy, a wide receiver who had just been recruited to the team at Georgia Tech.

The Florida student, 17, was reportedly struck by a train and later died at Broward Health North hospital, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s office, CNN reported. The Broward County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Gowdy had finished his classes a semester earlier, according to CNN, in order to join the Georgia Tech team on January 6.

Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins said the beloved player was well-known and well-liked by many.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” said Collins in a statement on Twitter Monday. “Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members.”

Truly heartbreaking. Sending our love to Bryce’s family on behalf of all of us at @GeorgiaTech https://t.co/R7mIOdlvyd — Ángel Cabrera (@CabreraAngel) December 31, 2019

Collins’ statement continued, “On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends.”

“Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family,” the statement concluded.

Will forever be in our hearts and minds. RIP Simba 😥🙏 #BelieveIn7 https://t.co/3c9KUPGxZ7 — Patrick Suddes-GT (@PatrickSuddes) December 30, 2019

“We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him,” Collins added in the tweet.

Georgia Tech football’s general manager Patrick Suddes tweeted, “Will forever be in our hearts and minds. RIP Simba.”

On Monday, the Deerfield Beach High School football team tweeted out their grief over Gowdy’s passing.

“HEARTBROKEN,” the team wrote in the tweet.

On Sunday, Gowdy tweeted out his excitement at joining the Georgia Tech team, writing, “Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon!”