Georgia Tech Football Player Brandon Adams Dies at 21, Days Before Start of Spring Practices

Brandon Adams, a football player for Georgia Tech, has died. He was 21.

The school announced Adams’ death on Sunday, sharing that the rising senior died on Saturday in Atlanta. No further information about his death has been released.

“All of us here at Georgia Tech send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brandon Adams,” Georgia Tech president G. P. “Bud” Peterson said in a statement. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” added head coach Geoff Collins, who was hired by the school in December. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”

Our hearts are broken by the sudden passing of Brandon Adams. He was a tremendous teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/bNXgnwwu03 pic.twitter.com/LaZlicpnEg — Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) March 24, 2019

Throughout his three years as a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Adams played in 33 games, and the athlete had a particularly good season in 2018.

That year, Adams recorded 24 tackles and played in 33 out of the season’s 37 games, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which published a profile on the athlete just hours before his death. The story labeled Adams a player to watch on account of his impressive statistics on the field.

According to the outlet, his death occurred three days before the start of spring practices.

Prior to his collegiate career, Adams, who was born in Brentwood, Tennessee, distinguished himself as a star athlete in high school.

At the Brentwood Academy, Adams participated in football, wrestling and track and field; won 11 high school letters; and helped lead the school to four state titles.

“He was a gentle giant,” Brentwood Academy coach and athletic director Cody White told The Tennessean. “He turned out to be a really, really good player but he was a good kid. He was fun to be around. People loved him. When he turned it on he could be dominating, but when he stepped off the field he could be as nice of a young man as you could coach.”

“I don’t think you could find a person that didn’t appreciate or like him,” he added. “He was that kind of kid that everybody wanted to be around. He was pretty magnetic.”

After news of his death was announced, Brentwood Academy’s football team shared a tribute to the player on their Twitter page, writing, “He was a beast on the field and a gentle giant off the field. He will definitely be missed. Please lift this family up in your prayers.”

The athlete’s death has also been mourned by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who attended the same high school as Adams.

“Wow 😞 REST IN PEACE Big Brandon,” he wrote. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts & prayers. I know God makes no mistakes and I will never question the Lord. He got a angel wit this one! Please cherish your friends and family. Count your blessings each & every day 🙏🏾.”

So sad to hear the news about @uprising_MMXVI this morning. He was a beast on the field and a gentle giant off the field. He will definitely be missed. Please lift this family up in your prayers. — BA Football (@theBAFootball) March 24, 2019

Wow 😞 REST IN PEACE Big Brandon ❤️.. please keep his family and friends in your thoughts & prayers. I know God makes no mistakes and I will never question the Lord. He got a angel wit this one! Please cherish your friends and family. Count your blessings each & every day 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sw1OMMQU2l — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 24, 2019

In addition to his time on the field, Adams majored in business administration and spent the previous summer interning for the Georgia Tech Research Institute.

Adams is survived by his mother, Lisa Greer, his stepfather, Reginald Woods, and his sister Rian.