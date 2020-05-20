Georgia Mail Carrier Gets Tony Hawk to Send Video, Skateboard to Young Boy Who Asked for His Help

Tony Hawk just made one fan's dream a reality — and it's all thanks to a mail carrier in Georgia.

While on his delivery route in Suwanee, Georgia, the mailman was stopped by a young kid, Cooper, who flagged him down in hopes that he could ship something special to Hawk, 52.

"I pull over, I'm like, 'Hey man, what's up?' " the mailman recalled in a TikTok video shared on Twitter by SportsCenter. "He's like, 'Can you mail something for me?' I was like, 'Yeah, sure.' "

"He runs into his house, he comes back out and he goes, 'Hey sir, do you know the pro skater Tony Hawk?' " the mailman — whose name on TikTok is @fresh2deaf — continued. "I was like 'Yeah, I know who he is.' And he goes, 'Can you mail this to him?' "

The mailman then showed on video the intended gift for Hawk — a battered skateboard deck that Cooper wrote both Hawk's name and his own name on.

"He says, 'Get this to Tony Hawk for me. Tell him it's for Cooper,' " the mailman recalled. "And I just thought it was adorable. His mom comes outside and kind of winks and was like 'Yeah, make sure you get it to Tony Hawk.' "

While the mailman pointed out that he can't ship the skateboard to Hawk without knowing his address, he said the "least I could do was put it out there in the universe."

"So Tony, if you see this, Cooper in Suwanee, Georgia, is a big fan," he said. "Maybe you could give him a shout-out and the next time I drive by his house I can show him the video and it'll probably make his whole life."

Soon enough, the mail carrier's video made its rounds on social media and caught the attention of many — including Hawk, who retweeted the original clip on Twitter and wrote, "Already on it! I'm sending him my current skateboard in return."

Hawk also sent a video, shared by SportsCenter, for Cooper's personal viewing.

"Hey Cooper what's up, it's Tony Hawk," Hawk said while at a skate park. "Just wanted to say thank you so much for the skateboard. It's on the way to my house already, and as a thank you gift I'm gonna send you my skateboard."

"This one right here that I'm riding," Hawk added, showing off his colorful skateboard. "Alright, thanks buddy. Hope to meet you sometime."