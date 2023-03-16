Georgia Football Star Jalen Carter Sentenced to Probation After Car Crash That Killed Teammate, Staffer

University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter has been placed on probation for his alleged involvement in a car crash that killed his teammate Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy.

According to CNN, Carter's attorney, Kim Stephens, entered a plea of no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving on Thursday.

Carter will serve 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and complete 80 hours of community service, per the New York Times. He will also need to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

"We are happy that we were able to work with the solicitor general's office to reach a resolution that was fair and just based on the evidence in this case," Stephens said in a statement published by ESPN.

"Mr. Carter continues to grieve for the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for the continued healing for injured friends."

PEOPLE reached out to Stephens for comment on Thursday.

Icon Sportswire via AP Images; Chandler LeCroy/Instagram

Stephens told ESPN that her client did not cause the January car wreck that killed LeCroy and Willock.

In a statement to PEOPLE earlier this month, Athens-Clarke County Police Department said they believe Carter, in a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, and LeCroy, 24, in a 2021 Ford Expedition, had been racing after they left Athens, Ga. just after 2:30 a.m.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report

Police say they believe LeCroy was speeding at 104 miles per hour and had also been intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of .197, during the time of the crash.

The crash happened just hours after fans celebrated the team's national championship. An arrest warrant for Carter was issued in early March, weeks after the wreck occurred. He surrendered to police shortly after.

Carter is expected to be a top-five pick in this year's NFL Draft in April.