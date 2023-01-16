Georgia's Devin Willock Shared Love to Fan in Final Tweet Before Fatal Car Crash: A 'Special Thank U'

Just hours before the Georgia offensive lineman tragically died in a car accident, Devin Willock made a lasting impression on a young fan.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old athlete retweeted a fan who thanked him for stopping to take a picture with his grandson.

"Special thank u to @DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn't have to," Sam Kramer wrote in the tweet, which included pictures of his grandson and Willock. "U went out of ur way to make him feel special, and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!"

In Kramer's pictures, his grandson happily smiled with the 6-foot-7-inch lineman. He even tried on his championship ring — which was almost as big as the young boy's hand.

Willock re-posted the shoutout with three hearts less than an hour later. Early Sunday morning, he was killed in a single-car crash along with 24-year-old UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Earlier on Saturday, the university celebrated its consecutive national title with a ceremony and parade.

Icon Sportswire via AP Images; Chandler LeCroy/Instagram

At approximately 2:45 Sunday morning, outside UGA's campus in Athens, first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Driving a 2021 Ford Expedition, LeCroy hit two power poles and trees after leaving the road. Willock died at the scene; LeCroy died at the hospital, per police.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Passengers Warren McClendon, 21, and Victoria Bowles, 26, sustained injuries in the accident. It is the first fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County, according to police, and is under investigation.

McClendon was a starter for Georgia at right tackle this season and declared for the NFL draft earlier Saturday, according to CNN.

Warren McClendon Sr., his father, told the Athens Banner-Herald that he needed stitches on his forehead but is "doing well."

Bowles had severe injuries, police said.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach," head coach Kirby Smart said in a release. "Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."