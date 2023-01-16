Georgia's Devin Willock Shared Love to Fan in Final Tweet Before Fatal Car Crash: A 'Special Thank U'

Devin Willock was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning, along with UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy

By
Published on January 16, 2023 01:59 PM
Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) after the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga
Photo: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Just hours before the Georgia offensive lineman tragically died in a car accident, Devin Willock made a lasting impression on a young fan.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old athlete retweeted a fan who thanked him for stopping to take a picture with his grandson.

"Special thank u to @DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn't have to," Sam Kramer wrote in the tweet, which included pictures of his grandson and Willock. "U went out of ur way to make him feel special, and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!"

In Kramer's pictures, his grandson happily smiled with the 6-foot-7-inch lineman. He even tried on his championship ring — which was almost as big as the young boy's hand.

Willock re-posted the shoutout with three hearts less than an hour later. Early Sunday morning, he was killed in a single-car crash along with 24-year-old UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Earlier on Saturday, the university celebrated its consecutive national title with a ceremony and parade.

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Icon Sportswire via AP Images; Chandler LeCroy/Instagram

At approximately 2:45 Sunday morning, outside UGA's campus in Athens, first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Driving a 2021 Ford Expedition, LeCroy hit two power poles and trees after leaving the road. Willock died at the scene; LeCroy died at the hospital, per police.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Passengers Warren McClendon, 21, and Victoria Bowles, 26, sustained injuries in the accident. It is the first fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County, according to police, and is under investigation.

McClendon was a starter for Georgia at right tackle this season and declared for the NFL draft earlier Saturday, according to CNN.

Warren McClendon Sr., his father, told the Athens Banner-Herald that he needed stitches on his forehead but is "doing well."

Bowles had severe injuries, police said.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach," head coach Kirby Smart said in a release. "Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Related Articles
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Georgia Football Player and Team Staffer Killed in Car Crash Hours After Championship Celebration
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 27: State of Maine ship, a teaching vessel for the Maine Maritime Academy, Castine, Maine (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)
4 Students at Maine Maritime Academy Killed in Fiery SUV Crash, School in 'Great State of Pain'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjoZVIBLNfy/?hl=en alidspicexo 1st u gotta 💋kiss it bby ⭐️🖤 #555 #333 #111 9w
Social Media Influencer Ali Spice Dead at 21, Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Alongside 2 Others
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
'They Succeeded Both on and Off the Field': UVA Football Players Remembered with Online Fundraisers
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
An Artist, a Shakespeare Buff and an 'Infectious Personality': Here Are the U. Virginia Shooting Victims
Nick Miner
High School Quarterback Killed in Crash While Trying to Help Driver Stuck on Side of Road
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors
Spc. Josue Alicea-Tirado was killed on Tuesday, in a car crash three days before his wedding
Connecticut National Guardsman, 19, Killed in Car Crash 3 Days Before Wedding
22-Year-Old Worker Dies in 'Tragic' Drilling Accident at Texas Construction Site
Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'
Austin Lobato
Boy, 10, Dies from Injuries After Getting Hit by Car While Riding Scooter: 'He Was My Best Friend,' Says Dad
Veteran Police Officer and Cancer Survivor Dies in Bicycle Crash While Training for Ironman Competition
Ironman Athlete, Veteran Police Officer and Cancer Survivor Brian Kozera Dead After Bicycle Crash
CALEB VANHOOSER
3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash Involving 'Several' Indiana State University Football Players
Jaylon Connish
'Remarkable' High School Football Player, Who Had Just Accepted College Scholarship, Dies in Crash
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
McKeon family
Mich. Father and 6-Year-Old Twins Killed in Crash: 'They Were Just Such a Beautiful Family'
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'