Former Georgetown Hoyas Basketball Coach John Thompson Jr. Dies at 78: 'An Inspiration to Many'

NBA alum Allen Iverson remembered John Thompson Jr., who became the first Black coach to win a national title in college basketball in 1984

John Thompson Jr., a decorated former college basketball coach for the Georgetown Hoyas, has died. He was 78.

His family confirmed the news in a statement shared by Georgetown on Monday, remembering him for his legacy both on and off the basketball court.

"Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court," read the statement. "He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else."

"However, for us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday," the family said. "We will miss him but are grounded in the assurance that we carry his faith and determination in us. We will cherish forever his strength, courage, wisdom and boldness, as well as his unfailing love."

The statement concluded: "We know that he will be deeply missed by many and our family appreciates your condolences and prayers. But don't worry about him, because as he always liked to say, 'Big Ace is cool.' "

Thompson coached at Georgetown from 1972 to 1999, and he also served as the head coach of the 1988 men's basketball squad at the Olympics, when Team USA took home the bronze medal in Seoul. At the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, he was assistant coach for Team USA.

Former NBA star Allen Iverson, who played for Georgetown prior to his professional career, reacted to the death of his one-time coach, thanking Thompson for "saving my life."

"Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, 'Hey MF', then we would talk about everything except basketball.......," tweeted Iverson, 45.

"....May you always Rest in Paradise, where there is no pain or suffering. I will always see your face in my mind, hoping that I made you proud. 'Your Prodigal Son'. #Hoya4Life," Iverson added.

In 1984, Thompson made history as the first Black coach to win a national title in college basketball by winning the NCAA men's basketball championship that year. Speaking to ESPN at the time, the coach spoke about the importance of the milestone while acknowledging that discrimination previously prevented others from achieving what he did.

"I was very proud of winning the national championship and I was very proud of the fact that I was a Black American, but I didn't like it if the statement implied that I was the first Black person who had intelligence enough to win the national championship," said Thompson.