George W. Bush Celebrates After Sinking First Hole-in-One — and Reveals His 'Next Golf Goal'

Mark this one off the bucket list for No. 43!

At age 72, former President George W. Bush realized every golfer’s fantasy when he scored a hole-in-one for the first time in his life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson,” Bush wrote on Wednesday in a post to his Instagram account.

Bush was at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, and hit the shot at the No. 12 hole on the course, which has an 18-handicap and “plays 164 yards from the white tees, 205 yards from the blue tees and 250 from the tips,” according to AOL.

The Instagram post announcing Bush’s accomplishment garnered more than 100,000 likes in a day, and dozens of commenters sent congratulation messages to the former POTUS.

“Congratulations President Bush! I would love to have that on my resume!” wrote one user.

“Congratulations Mr. President… from a fellow ace, mine was 12 years ago,” posted another. “Keep it in the short grass!”

Bush made it clear that he won’t be ending his golfing career any time soon, as he still has a few more goals to attend to.

“Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age,” he wrote.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center hosts the three-day Warrior Open at Trinity Forest every year, which benefits members of the military who were wounded overseas, according to USA Today.

RELATED: What Jeb Bush Told George W. After He Broke Down During Eulogy for Their Dad: ‘You Recovered and Scored’

Bush has been an avid golfer for years, just like his late father, former president George H.W. Bush. As Golf Digest notes, one of Bush’s most famous golfing moments came in 2002 as he addressed reporters about “terrorist killers” on a golf course following the events of September 11.

“We must stop the terror. I call upon all nations to do everything they can to stop these terrorist killers,” Bush said, before taking his golf club in his hands. “Now watch this drive.”