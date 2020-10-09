George W. Bush Becomes Third President to Be Named the Ambassador of Golf

Commander-in-chief, and commander-in-golf.

Former President George W. Bush has been named the 2021 Ambassador of Golf, the PGA said this week in a press release.

The annual award, presented by the FirstEnergy Foundation, honors a person who has " fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concern for others extends beyond the golf course," the release said.

Bush, 74, is the third president to be honored with the award, following his father, former President George H.W. Bush, in 1994. Before that, former President Gerald Ford was the Ambassador of Golf in 1994.

Other notable honorees include broadcaster Jim Nantz and famed golfers Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

“The PGA TOUR and the world of golf owe President George W. Bush a great debt of gratitude for his longtime contributions to the game, and we are thrilled we will be able to honor the president with the Ambassador of Golf Award in 2021,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “In the longtime tradition of the Bush family, President Bush has used his platform to unify and shine a light on the impact the game of golf can have on our society through his tremendous work as honorary chairman of the First Tee and fostering the growth and worldwide goodwill of the Presidents Cup.”

Bush will be presented with the award during the 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, which is currently scheduled for next June.

Last year, Bush was celebrating on the course for a different reason: he scored a hole-in-one for the first time in his life.

Bush was at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, in March 2019 and hit the shot at the No. 12 hole on the course, which has an 18-handicap and “plays 164 yards from the white tees, 205 yards from the blue tees and 250 from the tips,” according to AOL.