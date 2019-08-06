Gatorade Is Releasing a Heat Safety Calendar Starring JJ Watt and Serena Williams

These athletes are showing off their “hot” bodies — in more ways than one.

A new calendar created for Gatorade’s “Beat the Heat” program features some of the best sports stars in the world — teaming up to educate young athletes about how to stay safe and hydrated while working out during the hot summer temperatures.

Peyton Manning, who served as “creative director,” personally called up his famous athlete friends to participate in the calendar that PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes first look of.

The first athlete Manning dials up is Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum, 21.

“Jayson, will you be my January?” Manning, 43, asks in the behind-the-scenes video. “Gatorade wants to make a heat safety calendar showcasing hot athletes … Not that kind of hot, sweaty hot. This calendar is teaching people about the importance of hydration.”

After Tatum agrees, Manning reaches out to more athletes, including USWNT player Mallory Pugh, international soccer star Lionel Messi, and even gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, who went viral earlier this year for her joyous, perfect 10 floor routine.

Manning then video chats with tennis star Serena Williams and gives her some heat safety “fashion tips” while asking her to take part in the calendar.

“Light-colored, sweat-wicking clothes are great to help avoid heat exhaustion,” the football star says. “Plus, pastels look great year-round.”

“Are you seriously giving me fashion tips?” Williams, 37, hilariously responds.

The last athlete Manning calls up is JJ Watt, who starred in a video for last year’s “Beat the Heat” program where he talked about using urine color as an indicator of hydration levels.

“No. I’m not gonna be the pee guy again,” Watt, 30, says jokingly. “I did that last year, I’m done!”

“Urine color is a great indicator for hydration, and you’re the best at telling people that,” Manning replies.

When Watt finally agrees to star in the calendar, Manning responds, “Yes! That’s Watt I’m talking about. Get it? Watt?”

“I’m hanging up now,” Watt says.

Manning ends the video by looking at the finished plan for the calendar and says, “This is gonna be epic.”