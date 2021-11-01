Houston Astros Squash Braves' Hope of Winning World Series in Game 5, Pull Out 9-5 Victory

Despite a first-inning grand slam, the Atlanta Braves still couldn't pull out the win over the Houston Astros

Alex Bregman #2 and Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after a 9-5 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia

The Houston Astros won't go down easy!

Defeating the Atlanta Braves at their home field of Truist Park on Sunday, the Texas team won Game 5 of the Series, 9 to 5. Going into the game, the Braves were up 3-2 in the Series, and could have won it all with a Halloween victory.

The Braves started out the first inning strong, with a grand slam from Adam Duvall. The Astros stepped up, however, getting two players across home base in the second inning. In the third, the Astros got two more runs while the Braves maintained their (now smaller) lead with a homer from Freddie Freeman.

But in the fifth inning, the Astros pulled ahead, bringing in three runs to make the score, 7-4. The franchise was victorious with another run in the seventh and eighth, each.

Despite the loss, the Braves weren't deterred, and didn't dwell on losing the chance of victory in front of home fans too much, CNN reported.

"You always love to do it here. I'll take it anywhere," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I don't care where we're at. If we win the World Series, it doesn't matter where it is. I'd have loved to have done it in front of our fans. Hopefully, we can do it the next couple of days."

Atlanta won Game 1 last week, 6-2, but fell back in Game 2, losing to the Astros 7-2, both at Minute Maid Park. But home field-advantage seemed to take effect once the Braves returned to Truist, winning Games 3 and 4, 2-0 and 3-2, respectively. The Braves still need just one more win to take the series, and will have the chance again in Game 6 on Tuesday.

Heading into the best-of-seven series, the Astros were favorites to win it all, according to Vegas odds. The Braves hadn't reached the World Series since 1999 and last won in 1995.

The Braves were the fourth team ever to advance to the World Series after having a losing record at the All-Star break and the first to do so since 1991, according to ESPN. The team finished the regular season with 88 wins, the fewest of any team in the playoff field. It was just the seventh time in the Wild Card era since 1995 that a team with the fewest wins reached the World Series.