Florida Police Officer Responds to Noise Complaint by Joining the Fun

This police officer has some serious game!

When Florida cop Bobby White responded to a January 15 complaint about kids playing “loudly” in the street, the Gainesville, Florida, officer drove up to find a group of friends hanging out and shooting hoops.

Instead of scolding them or telling them to stop playing, Officer White joins in on the fun!

A Facebook video released by the Gainesville Police Department shows him dunking on the hoop and joking around saying, “I’m not really good is that NBA height?”

The caption on the video, which has been viewed over 4 million times, reads, “Officer White was recently dispatched to a call of kids playing basketball ‘loudly’ in the streets. In the evening. Having fun. Not committing crimes. Let’s see how he handled it.”

The video ends with a message from the police department.

“So if you call GPD to complain about kids being kids ”

“This is how Officer White is going to handle it. We’re going to let kids be kids. We are going to focus on the ones that commit crimes. #HoopsNotCrime”

Way to go, Officer White – teamwork makes the dream work!