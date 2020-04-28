Gabrielle Union Reveals She Once Told Stephen and Ayesha Curry to Break Up

Gabrielle Union wasn't always team Stephen and Ayesha Curry!

During an Instagram Live chat alongside her husband Dwyane Wade, Union, 47, recalled telling Stephen, 32, and Ayesha, 31, — who joined the stream — that they should split up after the actress met them at a party a few years back.

"She was a thot in '98," Wade, 38, said of his wife, who laughed hysterically saying, "I was!"

"I enjoyed my life," Union continued, adding "And that is the exact advice I gave Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Wright's 25th birthday party."

"It all comes out! I'm so done," Ayesha said as she and Stephen chuckled together.

Explaining what advice she gave, Union shared she told the couple — who have now been married for eight years and share daughters Riley Elizabeth and Ryan Carson and son Canon — "I was like, 'You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low.' "

Instead, Union suggested that both Ayesha and Stephen should have fun.

" 'You should just break up now and have sex with other people.' I used different language but is that not what I told y'all both?" Union said.

Recalling the moment herself, Ayesha said, "You looked at me and said, 'How old are you? ... Okay ...' "

"Precisely, because I was a thot," Union quipped back.

Wade later chimed in to apologize to Ayesha and Stephen saying, "That's not who we are anymore."

However, Union doesn't exactly regret what she said.

"Uh ... I still might give the same advice," Union shared.

A lot has changed for Union since 1998.

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed a baby girl named Kaavia James via surrogate in November 2018. Wade is also dad to daughter Zaya and sons Zaire and Xavier.

While social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Union has been sharing sweet photos of herself and little Kaavia.

Earlier this month, Union showed off her natural hairstyle while twinning with her 16-month-old baby girl.

“See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔 now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls ❤💜🖤 #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles,” the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of little Kaavia getting a piggyback ride from her mom in their pajamas.

Union also recently shared a hilarious clip of Kaavia learning how to swim in the pool. At first, the Bring It On star tells her daughter to stay put, but little Kaavia had something else in mind.

In the video, the toddler jumps into the water and starts swimming towards her mom, getting closer and closer before Union picks her up out of the water.

“PE #HomeSchool Stay?!?! Shiii… Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready 🥴🤗🤣👼🏽 @kaaviajames almost 17 mos,” the clip’s caption read, adding “Mermaid” as the post’s location.

Ayesha has also been busy.

Last week, Ayesha launched her new lifestyle magazine, Sweet July.

Ayesha revealed the first cover — and dished on the contents inside — exclusively with PEOPLE and on Today.

“I’m so nervous and excited about it,” she told PEOPLE. “This first issue is all about presence and gratitude, which I think is so important, not only in life, but especially right now. I just hope that people find a sense of peace from it.”